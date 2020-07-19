E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Secret Suffolk quiz - How well do you know the county?

PUBLISHED: 15:58 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 19 July 2020

This river scene is on the Suffolk/Essex border - but where? Picture: PAUL GEATER

This river scene is on the Suffolk/Essex border - but where? Picture: PAUL GEATER

How well do you know Suffolk’s secrets? Try our fun quiz and see how many of the answers you know.

The county has a huge number of iconic landmarks and scenes, from forests to beaches and castles to stately homes.

But there are also many hidden corners and less well-known areas which are worth discovering.

And even some of the best-known Suffolk scenes can be hard to recognise if looked at from a different angle.

How many of these questions can you get right? Post your result when we post the quiz on our Facebook page.

• Do you have a photo of a Suffolk scene that could be hard for others to recognise? Email it to us to include in a future quiz, giving your suggested question - and don’t forget to include the answer!

