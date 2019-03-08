E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Security man at Stowmarket nightclub denies assault

PUBLISHED: 15:22 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 29 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a former Stowmarket nightclub bouncer accused of fracturing a man's elbow will take place in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 29) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Gary Sullivan, 34, of Sheering Mill Lane, Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire.

He pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man causing him actual bodily harm following an incident at Carbon nightclub on July 30, 2017.

You may also want to watch:

It is alleged a man sustained injuries to his arm after being removed from the Station Road East club by Mr Sullivan while he was working as security at the venue.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until February 17 for a trial which is expected to last two days.

A trial readiness hearing will take place in February 12.

Most Read

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘I suddenly thought about how surreal the whole situation is’ - Town fan stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official at Southend

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured in the second half on Saturday at Southend - Town fan Jonathan Smith stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘I suddenly thought about how surreal the whole situation is’ - Town fan stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official at Southend

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured in the second half on Saturday at Southend - Town fan Jonathan Smith stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Third arrest made in connection with stabbing

A third person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Man charged over police pursuit and crack cocaine discovery

Aiden Karolak appeared in court via video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Picture: ARCHANT

Glancing Header podcast: Tractor Girls thrash Canaries, England sell out Wembley and a weekend to celebrate the women’s game

Katy Sandalls, Ross Halls and Tom Whitby are back with the second edition of the Glancing header podcast covering women's football in Suffolk and beyond!

Security man at Stowmarket nightclub denies assault

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists