Security man at Stowmarket nightclub denies assault
PUBLISHED: 15:22 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 29 October 2019
The trial of a former Stowmarket nightclub bouncer accused of fracturing a man's elbow will take place in February.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 29) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Gary Sullivan, 34, of Sheering Mill Lane, Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire.
He pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man causing him actual bodily harm following an incident at Carbon nightclub on July 30, 2017.
You may also want to watch:
It is alleged a man sustained injuries to his arm after being removed from the Station Road East club by Mr Sullivan while he was working as security at the venue.
Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until February 17 for a trial which is expected to last two days.
A trial readiness hearing will take place in February 12.
Comments have been disabled on this article.