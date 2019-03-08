Security man at Stowmarket nightclub denies assault

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a former Stowmarket nightclub bouncer accused of fracturing a man's elbow will take place in February.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 29) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Gary Sullivan, 34, of Sheering Mill Lane, Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire.

He pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man causing him actual bodily harm following an incident at Carbon nightclub on July 30, 2017.

You may also want to watch:

It is alleged a man sustained injuries to his arm after being removed from the Station Road East club by Mr Sullivan while he was working as security at the venue.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until February 17 for a trial which is expected to last two days.

A trial readiness hearing will take place in February 12.