Huge fire in Sedge Fen at a ‘possible cannabis farm’

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

A huge fire at a three-story warehouse in Sedge Fen is believed to be at a building being used as a cannabis farm, police officers have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews were called to the scene of the fire just before 3am Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Crews were called to the scene of the fire just before 3am Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Firefighters from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the scene of the fire at Aston’s Timber Yard, in Sedgefen Road, at around 2.55am today, Monday, April 8 and nine fire crews tackled the blaze.

According to a fire service spokesman, two fire engines, an aerial appliance and a water carrier from Suffolk were initially sent to fight the fire along with two engines from Cambridgeshire.

At the height of the blaze, nine fire engines - and 22 firefighters - were on scene fighting the fire.

It has now emerged that the police believe that the building may have been being used as a cannabis farm.

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.

A spokesman said the fire was in a three-storey wood store and that the third floor was “well alight”.

He said: “It is a fire at a timber yard so it has taken some time to tackle due to the scale of the fire.

“It was a fire in a three-storey building measuring 30m by 15m in size.

“It was the third floor that was well alight.”