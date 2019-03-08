Gallery

Sheer magic! Pumpkin fun as babies and toddlers join Halloween celebrations

Ben, aged three, with his baby brother. Suffolk Babies is based in Kesgrave and holds classes across the county. Picture: RUTH LEACH RUTH LEACH

Babies and toddlers enjoyed some Halloween fun, dressing up in colourful costumes.

Baby Theodora, taking part at just four-and-a-half weeks old Picture: RUTH LEACH Baby Theodora, taking part at just four-and-a-half weeks old Picture: RUTH LEACH

Pumpkins, witches' hats and black cats were all on show... and a pair of baby twins even went along in matching Where's Wally outfits.

Fun among the pumpkins - Sophia, aged 18 months Picture: RUTH LEACH Fun among the pumpkins - Sophia, aged 18 months Picture: RUTH LEACH

The seasonal sessions were organised by Suffolk Babies, and included classes at their base in Kesgrave and also in Stowmarket, Felixstowe, Hintlesham, Thornham Magna and Saxmundham.

Sunny, who is six months old, in a pumpkin costume Picture: RUTH LEACH Sunny, who is six months old, in a pumpkin costume Picture: RUTH LEACH

Suffolk Babies' chief executive Jo Cresdee said: "The themed Halloween classes included seasonal songs, games, stories and sensory activities.

Two-year-old Matilda Picture: RUTH LEACH Two-year-old Matilda Picture: RUTH LEACH

"Parents and carers have relished the opportunity to dress their babies and toddlers up in Halloween garb."

Showing off his costume, Zeke, aged 16 months Picture: RUTH LEACH Showing off his costume, Zeke, aged 16 months Picture: RUTH LEACH

She added: "Although themed classes are always a lot of fun, there is a serious purpose behind our work."

Enjoying the fun, seven-month-old Pippa Picture: RUTH LEACH Enjoying the fun, seven-month-old Pippa Picture: RUTH LEACH

Suffolk Babies is a not-for-profit community interest company, and works to ensure high quality, independent support services are available to all in the ante-natal and pre-school period.

Seven-month-old Leo in costume Picture: RUTH LEACH Seven-month-old Leo in costume Picture: RUTH LEACH

Jo said this was "so that parents can not only access educational classes for their children but the much-needed peer-to-peer support services that they need during the early years."

One of the younger children taking part at Suffolk Babies was nine-week-old Maisie Picture: RUTH LEACH One of the younger children taking part at Suffolk Babies was nine-week-old Maisie Picture: RUTH LEACH

To find out more about their work and the range of classes, courses and workshops which are available, To find out more, visit their website.

Three-month-old Isla enjoying the fun Picture: RUTH LEACH Three-month-old Isla enjoying the fun Picture: RUTH LEACH

Where's Wally at the double, with four-month-old twins Hudson and Flynn Picture: RUTH LEACH Where's Wally at the double, with four-month-old twins Hudson and Flynn Picture: RUTH LEACH

Playing with a pumpkin, Erin, who is seven months old Picture: RUTH LEACH Playing with a pumpkin, Erin, who is seven months old Picture: RUTH LEACH

Eden, aged three-and-a-half, enjoying some Halloween fun Picture: RUTH LEACH Eden, aged three-and-a-half, enjoying some Halloween fun Picture: RUTH LEACH

Ilyana, nearly four, in her costume at one of the Suffolk Babies sessions Picture: RUTH LEACH Ilyana, nearly four, in her costume at one of the Suffolk Babies sessions Picture: RUTH LEACH

Nine-month-old Felix at one of Suffolk Babies' Halloween events Picture: RUTH LEACH Nine-month-old Felix at one of Suffolk Babies' Halloween events Picture: RUTH LEACH

A smiling Elsie, who is eight months old Picture: RUTH LEACH A smiling Elsie, who is eight months old Picture: RUTH LEACH

Cassian, aged four-and-a-half months Picture: RUTH LEACH Cassian, aged four-and-a-half months Picture: RUTH LEACH

Aubrey, six months, in costume at Suffolk Babies Picture: RUTH LEACH Aubrey, six months, in costume at Suffolk Babies Picture: RUTH LEACH