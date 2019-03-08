Sheer magic! Pumpkin fun as babies and toddlers join Halloween celebrations
PUBLISHED: 17:48 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 22 October 2019
Babies and toddlers enjoyed some Halloween fun, dressing up in colourful costumes.
Pumpkins, witches' hats and black cats were all on show... and a pair of baby twins even went along in matching Where's Wally outfits.
The seasonal sessions were organised by Suffolk Babies, and included classes at their base in Kesgrave and also in Stowmarket, Felixstowe, Hintlesham, Thornham Magna and Saxmundham.
Suffolk Babies' chief executive Jo Cresdee said: "The themed Halloween classes included seasonal songs, games, stories and sensory activities.
"Parents and carers have relished the opportunity to dress their babies and toddlers up in Halloween garb."
She added: "Although themed classes are always a lot of fun, there is a serious purpose behind our work."
Suffolk Babies is a not-for-profit community interest company, and works to ensure high quality, independent support services are available to all in the ante-natal and pre-school period.
Jo said this was "so that parents can not only access educational classes for their children but the much-needed peer-to-peer support services that they need during the early years."
To find out more about their work and the range of classes, courses and workshops which are available, visit their website.