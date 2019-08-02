See what the new Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre could look like

The proposed new swimming pool at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre within the Western Way development

Plans for a "ground breaking" £110million project to integrate health, leisure and education services in west Suffolk will be available to view at a special exhibition.

The site layout for Western Way

Proposals for the Western Way development in Bury St Edmunds include a complete replacement and upgrade of the town's existing leisure centre - which is nearly 45 years old.

If approved, the new leisure centre would integrate fully with a community health facility and increase the amount of water-based activities for families with young children in the area.

The proposed main pool will be a 10-lane 25m swimming pool which will usually be configured to offer a separate learners pool.

In addition, a leisure zone will be provided to include a beach pool for toddlers, a splash park with slides, jets, water cannons and water slides.

An exhibition will be held over the proposed Western Way development

A consultation for the ambitious project is running until September 10, and plans will be on display at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre on Friday, September 6 from 2pm to 7pm.

West Suffolk Council said the scheme is "part of a long-term vision for the area" and would also attract investment and create jobs.

So far, work on exploring the business case has involved Suffolk County Council, central government, all parts of the NHS, Suffolk Constabulary, Abbeycroft Leisure, West Suffolk College and several other partners under the auspices of the Government's One Public Estate Programme.

Jo Rayner, portfolio holder for leisure, culture and community hubs at West Suffolk Council, said: "This, if given the go ahead, is an exemplar project nationally on how public services can work in a more joined up way to be better than the sum of their parts.

Image of the main street cafe

"Experience shows that when services such as health, leisure, education and other public services are put together that not only is it easier to access services but also the outcomes are much better.

"We want your help to shape some of these ideas including future work on improving the highway in the area. Please make sure you have your say online or at the exhibition."

Suffolk police said it was currently exploring options at the site.

A police spokeswoman said: "We are working with partners in the west of the county to identify possible opportunities for the constabulary in the proposed Western Way development.

Image of the office space

"Suffolk Constabulary has a proven track record of making savings and operational improvements with shared buildings such as Landmark House on the outskirts of Ipswich and 13 police/fire stations, right across the county with plans for Ipswich and Stowmarket in the pipeline."

It is also suggested that the steel frame of the depot on Olding Road is re-used for the new public service building, to save money and natural resources as well as creating a flexible space which will link to existing services at the council's West Suffolk House.

People can make their views known on initial ideas around the use of the building in the consultation as well as on suggested improvements to highway junctions to cope with an increase in traffic in the local area.