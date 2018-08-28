Sunshine and Showers

Gallery

Gallery - your photos of giant Dutch patrol ship on its visit to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:16 27 January 2019

The HNLMS Gronigen visiting Ipswich. Picture: ALEX EMMA

The HNLMS Gronigen visiting Ipswich. Picture: ALEX EMMA

Alex Emma

Readers have taken some striking photos of the Dutch naval ship HNLMS Groningen, which is visiting Ipswich on a goodwill visit.

The Dutch naval ship on its visit to Ipswich. Picture: ALASDAIR NICOLThe Dutch naval ship on its visit to Ipswich. Picture: ALASDAIR NICOL

Alex Emma said: “After your story about the Dutch naval ship arriving in Ipswich, I took a visit to see it and got a few photos of the ship.”

The HNLMS Gronigen. Picture: ALEX EMMAThe HNLMS Gronigen. Picture: ALEX EMMA

Alasdair Nicol also took a photo of the ship, with a coastguard vehicle alongside it on the shore.

A close-up shot of the HNLMS Gronigen. Picture: ALEX EMMAA close-up shot of the HNLMS Gronigen. Picture: ALEX EMMA

The giant offshore patrol ship has paid its visit while on operations in the North Sea.

HNLMS Groningen at Ipswich port Picture: ALEX EMMAHNLMS Groningen at Ipswich port Picture: ALEX EMMA

The Groningen, which has a crew of up to 54, sailed up the River Orwell and under the bridge to the port of Ipswich on Friday lunchtime.

It was due to leave the port on Monday, to head off for service in the West Indies.

During the visit, the ship’s officers were invited to meet mayor Jane Riley at Ipswich town hall – and they also hosted a cocktail party on board the vessel to meet other civic leaders.

Read more - Dutch navy arrives for visit to Ipswich.

