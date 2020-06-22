E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Otto, 8, grows sunflowers for children’s hospice after sister’s major stroke at 9 months old

PUBLISHED: 11:30 22 June 2020

Otto, who is just eight years old, started growing sunflowers when his aunt gifted him seeds, and now he is selling them and donating the money to East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: CARTER FAMILY

Otto, who is just eight years old, started growing sunflowers when his aunt gifted him seeds, and now he is selling them and donating the money to East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: CARTER FAMILY

Archant

A young boy from Suffolk is raising money during Children’s Hospice Week by selling sunflowers after his sister had a life threatening stroke as a baby and was left with complex medical needs.

Xanthe, 13, and her brother Otto, eight, live in Kersey, near Hadleigh. Picture: CARTER FAMILYXanthe, 13, and her brother Otto, eight, live in Kersey, near Hadleigh. Picture: CARTER FAMILY

Otto Carter, aged eight, lives in Kersey with his family and sister Xanthe who has been receiving care from East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) since she was three years old.

At just nine months old Xanthe contracted pneumococcal meningitis, a life-threatening infectious disease that causes inflammation of the layers that surround the brain and spinal cord, and affects only one in 6.5 million children.

As a result she had a major stroke and defied the odds by surviving with complex medical needs, including chronic epilepsy, despite parents Jessie and Hugo being told she would not make it.

Despite her difficulties, Jessie says Xanthe is cheeky, giggly and in many ways a true teenager, with a will to be part of the world and do as much as possible.

The Carter siblings Otto, Xanthe and Milo out for some exercise. Picture: CARTER FAMILYThe Carter siblings Otto, Xanthe and Milo out for some exercise. Picture: CARTER FAMILY

The mum described the day they found out about her illness as “devastating” and said: “Xanthe wasn’t expected to survive her illness and the professionals involved in her care were never optimistic she’d be able to walk or use her right side due to the stroke damage.

“But with a huge amount of love, support, encouragement and patience from her family and therapists she has learnt to walk, and has a few words.

You may also want to watch:

“Though her prognosis is far from clear, she loves life.”

Xanthe Carter had a stroke when she was nine months old and has been receiving care from East Anglia's Children's Hospices since she was three years old. Picture: CARTER FAMILYXanthe Carter had a stroke when she was nine months old and has been receiving care from East Anglia's Children's Hospices since she was three years old. Picture: CARTER FAMILY

Xanthe’s brothers Otto and Milo, aged 14, regularly attended EACH’s sibling days which involved activities for siblings of children who needed hospice care, but were suspended due to Covid-19.

Otto said: “My aunt gave me some sunflower seeds and mummy and I grew them.

“I decided to sell them for the hospice because I miss the sibling days and it’s a special place for our family.”

The youngster sold 30 plants in two days and already has 90 more growing, adding: “It’ll be nice to raise some money and give it away rather than have it ourselves.”

Mum Jessie added: “We’re hugely proud of Otto and what he is doing – he hasn’t done any fundraising before.”

Five of EACH’s 43 shops opened last week and Children’s Hospice Week hopes to raise more funds to plug the gap left by Covid-19.

MORE: ‘Financial forecasts are extremely concerning’ – Children’s hospice plea for support amid coronavirus hardship

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

Redesign for development means more homes could be built

The site in Bury St Edmunds has been approved for homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

NHS report region’s first coronavirus-related death in four days

A further person has died in hospital in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

Most Read

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

Redesign for development means more homes could be built

The site in Bury St Edmunds has been approved for homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

NHS report region’s first coronavirus-related death in four days

A further person has died in hospital in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meet Ipswich Academy’s new headteacher, 33 – an ex-triathlete who’s risen to the top in 6 years

Abbie Thorrington takes over the top job at Ipswich Academy after six years at the school. Picture: SPRING

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cyclist taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after collision with Land Rover

A cyclist in his 20s has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital after being involved in a crash with a Land Rover Picture: SIMON PARKER

Exit Interview: Loanee Garbutt was the poster boy for early-season optimism

Luke Garbutt impressed during his loan spell with Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Thousands raised for owners of Post Office ‘devastated’ by flash flood

A flash flood has destroyed Sicklesmere Post Office in Suffolk with cars submurged in knee high water. Picture: POST OFFICE

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Otto, 8, grows sunflowers for children’s hospice after sister’s major stroke at 9 months old

Otto, who is just eight years old, started growing sunflowers when his aunt gifted him seeds, and now he is selling them and donating the money to East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: CARTER FAMILY
Drive 24