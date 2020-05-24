Woman charged with assault after paramedic spat at

The incident happened in Rosebery Avenue on the afternoon of May 6

A woman in her 30s is due to appear before magistrates accused of assaulting an emergency worker after a paramedic was allegedly spat at after being flagged down in Colchester.

Police officers were called to reports of an ambulance worker having been assaulted in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester, on Wednesday, May 6.

At about at around 3.30pm, officers received reports that an ambulance worker was flagged down by a woman and then spat at.

Essex Police had made an appeal for information from the public following the incident.

On Sunday, the constabulary said a 34-year-old woman had been charged with assault on an emergency worker.

The force announced that Semedar Crane, of no fixed address, had been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court the following day on Monday, May 25.