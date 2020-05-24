E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman charged with assault after paramedic spat at

PUBLISHED: 16:30 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 24 May 2020

The incident happened in Rosebery Avenue on the afternoon of May 6 Picture: ARCHANT

The incident happened in Rosebery Avenue on the afternoon of May 6 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A woman in her 30s is due to appear before magistrates accused of assaulting an emergency worker after a paramedic was allegedly spat at after being flagged down in Colchester.

Police officers were called to reports of an ambulance worker having been assaulted in Rosebery Avenue, Colchester, on Wednesday, May 6.

At about at around 3.30pm, officers received reports that an ambulance worker was flagged down by a woman and then spat at.

Essex Police had made an appeal for information from the public following the incident.

On Sunday, the constabulary said a 34-year-old woman had been charged with assault on an emergency worker.

The force announced that Semedar Crane, of no fixed address, had been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court the following day on Monday, May 25.

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Cut above the rest? Teenager to open first barbershop business aged just 18

Oli Norman, who at just 18 years old, is about to open his first business - a barbershop in Elmswell. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

