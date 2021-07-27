News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Emergency services called to van trapped in water

Katy Sandalls

Published: 11:58 AM July 27, 2021    Updated: 12:09 PM July 27, 2021
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Overgang Road in Semer after a van became trapped in water

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Overgang Road in Semer after a van became trapped in water - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services have been called to a Suffolk village road after a van became trapped in water. 

Fire crews were called to Overgang Road in Semer on Tuesday at 11.20 am following reports that a van had become trapped in flood water which reached halfway up the vehicle. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that the vehicle's engine had stopped. 

Three fire appliances have been called to the scene including the all-terrain vehicle, the unimog. 

The ambulance service have also been called to the scene. 

Suffolk police said they had been aware of the incident but had not been asked to attend. 


