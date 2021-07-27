Emergency services called to van trapped in water
Published: 11:58 AM July 27, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM July 27, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Emergency services have been called to a Suffolk village road after a van became trapped in water.
Fire crews were called to Overgang Road in Semer on Tuesday at 11.20 am following reports that a van had become trapped in flood water which reached halfway up the vehicle.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said that the vehicle's engine had stopped.
Three fire appliances have been called to the scene including the all-terrain vehicle, the unimog.
The ambulance service have also been called to the scene.
You may also want to watch:
Suffolk police said they had been aware of the incident but had not been asked to attend.
Most Read
- 1 Some areas record twice monthly rainfall in a day - and more heavy rain to come
- 2 Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin
- 3 Ipswich Town closing in on deal to sign Rangers defender Edmundson
- 4 Ipswich Town appoint new strength and conditioning coach
- 5 'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship
- 6 'He's a proper footballer... hopefully he can stay around us' - praise for Town teenager Humphreys
- 7 Road closed after lorry crashes into tree as one person is trapped inside
- 8 Warning of 'severe' flooding in west Suffolk
- 9 Kenyan school chums meet by 'unbelievable chance' at Suffolk village fete
- 10 Ipswich target Jacobs on his Town talks and chances of a Portman Road move
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus