PUBLISHED: 15:59 28 February 2019

Nine of Suffolk's most inspirational women Picture: ARCHANT

Nine of Suffolk's most inspirational women Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Suffolk is home to medal-winning sportswomen, leading businesswomen and gallant female campaigners - and as we approach International Women’s Day we are looking to celebrate those who inspire us.

Last year we compiled a list of 100 inspirational Suffolk women but for every Olympic hero and high-flying businesswoman there are hundreds of women who inspire us on a daily basis.

We are asking our readers to tell us who it is that inspires them - it could be your mum, a teacher who has helped raise your aspirations or a community volunteer.

It could be your wife, your sister, your best friend, someone that makes a real difference in your life.

We want to know who they are and what they do that is inspiring to you, what they do to make them stand out from a crowd. Plus if you want to, you can submit a photo of you both.

International Women’s Day (IWD) takes place on March 8 every year, it is a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It is also a chance to look at how far women have come in terms of gender equality and what more needs to be done to create a truly equal society.

Here’s to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.

