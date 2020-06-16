What’s your favourite view of the county? Send us your photos to help mark Suffolk Day
PUBLISHED: 13:23 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 16 June 2020
Stephen Squirrel
What is your favourite Suffolk view? Send us your photos of the county’s beautiful landscapes to help mark Suffolk Day.
Email us your photos and we will publish a gallery in celebration of our amazing county.
Your favourite view could be of something iconic - ranging from Aldeburgh and Felixstowe beaches, Sutton Hoo and Bury St Edmunds’ Abbey Gardens to the Ipswich Waterfront and Christchurch Park.
You may also want to watch:
But you don’t have to just submit photos of the most famous landmarks. It could also be something unusual and personal to you.
MORE - How can you get involved in Suffolk Day?
Have you photographed a small woodland near your home, a lane you have been walking down during lockdown, a nearby park or river or your own garden? We’d love to see all of these too.
Suffolk Day is going ahead this weekend, but the plans have changed so it can be enjoyed safely during the Covid-19 restrictions.
The day itself will be on Sunday, June 21, but the ‘big weekender’ gets under way on Friday, June 19, and we want as many people as possible to get involved and support it on social media.
MORE - You can get Suffolk Day bunting and flags at our Suffolk Store
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.