What’s your favourite view of the county? Send us your photos to help mark Suffolk Day

PUBLISHED: 13:23 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 16 June 2020

Suffolk day in Felixstowe last year. We want to see your favourite Suffolk scenes to help with this year's celebrations Picture: STEPHEN SQUIRRELL

Stephen Squirrel

What is your favourite Suffolk view? Send us your photos of the county’s beautiful landscapes to help mark Suffolk Day.

One of Suffolk's many iconic scenes - sunset at Saxtead Mill near Framlingham Picture: VALERIE ROZIEROne of Suffolk's many iconic scenes - sunset at Saxtead Mill near Framlingham Picture: VALERIE ROZIER

Email us your photos and we will publish a gallery in celebration of our amazing county.

Your favourite view could be of something iconic - ranging from Aldeburgh and Felixstowe beaches, Sutton Hoo and Bury St Edmunds’ Abbey Gardens to the Ipswich Waterfront and Christchurch Park.

You may also want to watch:

But you don’t have to just submit photos of the most famous landmarks. It could also be something unusual and personal to you.

The Abbey Gardens ruins in Bury St Edmunds are one of Suffolk's best-known landmarks. Picture: MARK LANGFORDThe Abbey Gardens ruins in Bury St Edmunds are one of Suffolk's best-known landmarks. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

MORE - How can you get involved in Suffolk Day?

Have you photographed a small woodland near your home, a lane you have been walking down during lockdown, a nearby park or river or your own garden? We’d love to see all of these too.

Suffolk Day is going ahead this weekend, but the plans have changed so it can be enjoyed safely during the Covid-19 restrictions.

The day itself will be on Sunday, June 21, but the ‘big weekender’ gets under way on Friday, June 19, and we want as many people as possible to get involved and support it on social media.

