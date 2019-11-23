How to send a letter to Santa - and ensure he replies

Your child can write to Santa and get a letter back Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

How can you make sure your child's letter gets to Santa - and that he sends them a letter back?

A little girl with a letter from Santa Picture: NSPCC A little girl with a letter from Santa Picture: NSPCC

The NSPCC mailroom now taking orders for their 'Letter from Santa' for children in Suffolk and around the UK.

Since 2001 the children's charity has delivered 84,308 festive messages from Father Christmas across East Anglia, bringing joy to the youngsters who receive the letters.

In placing their orders over the past 18 years generous family and friends in the region have also donated £502,627 to the NSPCC.

Lisa Williams from the NSPCC's Individual Giving Team said: "There are few better ways to mark the beginning of the festive period than by ordering a 'Letter from Santa' for a special child in your life and donating to the NSPCC."

Across the UK and Channel Islands, more than two million letters have been ordered and delivered, with over £12million being raised for the charity's work to stop child abuse.

This Christmas, family and friends can build children a personalised Letter from Santa, choosing from eight new illustrations, including 'Reindeer Flying Practice', 'Christmas Disco' and 'Elves are Ready to Go!'

Each letter can be tailored with details including the child's hobbies, best friend or family member's name and a special message.

Letters are also age appropriate, with shorter text that is easier to read for younger children.

Chocolate company Lindt is sponsoring the Letter from Santa service for the fifth year running.

The deadline for ordering letters is November 26 for overseas, December 4 for Europe and 16 December for UK. You can order your letter, for a suggested donation of £5, by visiting the NSPCC's website.