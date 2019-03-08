Sentence of hoax 999 caller adjourned

The sentence of a Suffolk man who made thousands of nuisance and aggressive calls to police - including threatening to slit the throats of control room staff - has been adjourned.

Joshua Harris, of Beccles Road, Lowestoft, made 3,000 999 calls to police over a nine-month period and also clogged up the police 101 line.

On July 3, Harris admitted six counts of persistently calling emergency services between July 1, 2017 and July 12, 2018, on August 16, 2018, between October 19 and 20, 2018, between March 12 and 15, 2019, and on March 20 and 22, 2019.

At the previous hearing, Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard how he was abusive to call takers, calling them Nazis and threatening to cut their throats.

Appearing via video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, Harris was not represented and Judge David Pugh adjourned the sentence to allow the 31-year-old to apply for legal representation.

His sentence has been adjourned until Friday, October 25.