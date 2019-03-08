E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sentence of hoax 999 caller adjourned

PUBLISHED: 16:05 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 04 October 2019

Joshua Harris made more than 3,000 999 calls to the police control room Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Joshua Harris made more than 3,000 999 calls to the police control room Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Archant

The sentence of a Suffolk man who made thousands of nuisance and aggressive calls to police - including threatening to slit the throats of control room staff - has been adjourned.

Joshua Harris, of Beccles Road, Lowestoft, made 3,000 999 calls to police over a nine-month period and also clogged up the police 101 line.

On July 3, Harris admitted six counts of persistently calling emergency services between July 1, 2017 and July 12, 2018, on August 16, 2018, between October 19 and 20, 2018, between March 12 and 15, 2019, and on March 20 and 22, 2019.

At the previous hearing, Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard how he was abusive to call takers, calling them Nazis and threatening to cut their throats.

Appearing via video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, Harris was not represented and Judge David Pugh adjourned the sentence to allow the 31-year-old to apply for legal representation.

His sentence has been adjourned until Friday, October 25.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thetford murder: Members of the public battled to save victim’s life

Police tape in Thetford after man was pronounced dead on Brandon Road. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

It is going to be a wet one - Met Office issue severe weather warning for this weekend

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Sentence of hoax 999 caller adjourned

Joshua Harris made more than 3,000 999 calls to the police control room Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists