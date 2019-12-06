E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

More than a third of parents say they don't know warning signs

PUBLISHED: 06:00 07 December 2019

Reuben Harvey-Smith has both of his legs amuptated after contacting sepsis aged two Picture: Louise Harvey-Smith

Reuben Harvey-Smith has both of his legs amuptated after contacting sepsis aged two Picture: Louise Harvey-Smith

Archant

A Suffolk mum, whose son's legs had to be amputated after he contracted sepsis, has called for more awareness around the condition.

Louise Harvey-Smith's son Reuben was just two when he had to have both of his legs and most of his fingers amputated after his sepsis was initially dismissed as tonsillitis.

It was only when he deteriorated further that the correct diagnosis was made. East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust later admitted liability for shortcomings in Reuben's care at A+E.

Sepsis is triggered by an infection in the body and sees the body's immune system go into overdrive in reaction to the infection.

If it isn't stopped it can damage internal organs.

More than a third of parents were unable to name a single symptom of the condition in research commissioned by the Case Files podcast.

The research also showed that 20% of people didn't know that the condition was fatal and three-quarters didn't realise that adults and children showed different symptoms.

Now, Ms Harvey-Smith is hoping to spread awareness of the condition and the signs that parents can look out for.

"I knew nothing about sepsis before but in hindsight he had all the signs. The temperature, the vomiting, the rash, he was lethargic, he had cold hands and feet and mottled skin," said Ms Harvey-Smith.

"Reuben had everything and if I had been more aware then things might have turned out differently.

"I'm not at all surprised by the figures. It's been years since what happened to Reuben but I still have to regularly explain to people what sepsis is.

"What happened to Reuben was tough and still is but I came so close to losing him that I'm just grateful for every day that he's here.

"And if by talking about it we can educate people and save just one life then it will be worth it."

The UK Sepsis Trust uses a simple acronym to help people remember what the signs are. The acronym spells out the word SEPSIS.

What are the signs?

The UK Sepsis Trust promotes a simple acronym, SEPSIS, to help people remember what the symptoms are.

Slurred speech or confusion

Extreme shivering or muscle pain

Passing no urine in a day

Severe breathlessness

It feels like you're going to die

Skin mottled or discoloured

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Rapist is jailed for nine years

Btunno Tajima, 21, of Tentergate Gardens, Knaresborough, who has been jailed for nine years for rape

Will you visit Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Power lines to be removed from Suffolk coastal landscape in bid to improve beauty

The lines are to be replaced with underground cables and six new remotely-manned susbtations Picture: UK POWER NETWORKS

More than a third of parents say they don’t know warning signs

Reuben Harvey-Smith has both of his legs amuptated after contacting sepsis aged two Picture: Louise Harvey-Smith

Shoplifter who stole nearly £4,500 worth of items from Boots and The Factory Shop avoids prison

Clare Brown avoided prison at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

It’s about time for Ipswich Town to secure another ‘statement’ win - talking points ahead of Coventry clash

Will Keane celebrates putting Ipswich ahead at Coventry last weekend. He'll be hoping to find the net again this time out. Picture Pagepix

Railway boss reassures passengers ‘trains are safe’ amid disruption

A spokesman from the RMT union has claimed the new trains are not safe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists