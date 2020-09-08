E-edition Read the EADT online edition
What to look out for in the skies this month

PUBLISHED: 19:00 08 September 2020

A shot of the International Space Station over Ipswich - which can be seen on a number of evenings in September. Picture: PHILIP PROCTER

A shot of the International Space Station over Ipswich - which can be seen on a number of evenings in September. Picture: PHILIP PROCTER

Philip Procter

Here are all the important astronomical events for September – including an autumnal equinox, a star cluster and a number of chances to see an international space station.

Here, with the help of Suffolk astronomer Neil Norman, we take a look at what’s to come in September so you can get your binoculars and cameras at the ready.

What will you be able to see?

Jupiter and Saturn will be very close together in the southern facing skies and are visible from the onset of darkness.

The Moon will be close to the star cluster M35 in Gemini on Friday, September 11 and binoculars will be needed. The star cluster is 3,870 light years away and is some 11 light years in diameter.

The Moon passes near Venus on Monday, September 14 followed by a close pass to Mercury on Friday, 18.

On Tuesday, September 22 at 12.31pm (UTC) the Autumnal equinox will be seen.

Finally, on Friday, September 25 we have the Moon nestling underneath both Jupiter and Saturn.

When will the international space station pass?

• Saturday, September 19 at 7.51pm (south)

• Saturday, September 19 at 9.25pm (west-south-west)

• Sunday, September 20 at 8.39pm (south-west)

• Monday, September 21 at 7.52pm (south-southeast)

• Monday, September 21 at 9.27pm (west)

• Tuesday, September 22 at 8.40pm (south-southeast)

• Wednesday, September 23 at 7.53pm (west-south-west)

• Wednesday, September 23 at 9.28pm (west)

• Thursday, September 24 at 8.41pm (west)

• Friday, September 25 at 7.54pm (west)

• Saturday, September 26 at 8.43pm (west)

• Sunday, September 27 at 7.55pm (west)

• Monday, September 28 at 8.43pm (west)

• Tuesday, September 29 at 7.56pm (west)

• Wednesday, September 30 at 7.08pm (west)

• Wednesday, September 30 at 8.44pm (west)

All of the events above are visible with the naked eye, apart from the Moon being close to the star cluster M35. A moderate pair of binoculars will help with that one.

