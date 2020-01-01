E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mother-of-four had 'amazing passion' for children, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 19:04 22 January 2020

Mother-of-four Seraphina Abbott died from misadventure on September 10. Picture: Contributed by Abbott family

Mother-of-four Seraphina Abbott died from misadventure on September 10. Picture: Contributed by Abbott family

A 44-year-old mother with an "amazing passion for her children" was found dead by a friend in her Bungay home, an inquest has heard.

Seraphina Seraphina "would do anything for anyone". Picture: Contributed by Abbott family

Seraphina Abbott, who was known as Sephy by her friends and family, was found dead in her home in Honeypot Meadow on September 10, 2019.

The mother-of-four was discovered by her friend Cecilia Wright, after her children came home from school and could not get into their home.

After gaining access through a side gate, Miss Wright entered the house through an open door to find her friend slumped against a door in an upstairs bathroom.

She moved Miss Abbott, who she described as a "lovely friend", onto the floor and started CPR.

Mother-of-four Seraphina Abbott died age 44 on September 10 2019. Picture: Contributed by Abbott familyMother-of-four Seraphina Abbott died age 44 on September 10 2019. Picture: Contributed by Abbott family

Paramedics, police officers and an air ambulance attended, however, Miss Abbott died at the scene.

The former carer and councillor was described by her mum, Helen as a "dedicated mother who would do anything for anyone".

"She fought so hard for her children. She would spend all of her money on her children, and never spend any money on herself," she said.

The court heard how Miss Abbott had a history of mental illness dating back to 2015.

She suffered from quick changes in mood and was diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder.

Miss Abbott had told her psychotherapist, Warrick Brackenbury about her use of ligature around her neck as a form of relief from the "pain" she was feeling.

She told him she used it regularly, but never around her children who he said were a "protective factor" for her.

However, Mr Brackenbury said his patient was in "one of the better" periods of mental health during the time of her death.

Mr Brackenbury also said that he did not want Miss Abbott's life to be defined by her mental health.

"She was very resourceful, very responsible, very selfless and had amazing passion for her children," he said.

As a final remark, he added that he did not believe his patient had intended her death while carrying out her actions.

Concluding the inquest, Area Coroner Jacqueline Devonish said that she agreed with the psychotherapist suggesting that Miss Abbott had been trying to relieve a low moment by using ligature but had got into difficulty.

Ms Devonish said that she could not see that Miss Abbott had wanted to end her life and ruled that she had died by misadventure.

A post-mortem examination found that Miss Abbott died as a consequence of hanging.

