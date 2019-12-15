Video

WATCH: 'Flabbergasted' traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS Archant

A traffic officer has said he is "still flabbergasted people think they can get away" with drink and drug-driving during a video revealing how dozens have been caught in recent weeks.

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded the live video while out on patrol on Sunday, December 15 trying to spot people over the limit.

Norfolk and Suffolk constabularies launched their annual Christmas drink-driving campaign at the start of this month.

Sgt Harris said that, as of this morning, 69 people had been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and 67 on suspicion of drug-driving across Norfolk and Suffolk during the campaign.

Several of those arrested have already been charged, brought to court and convicted, with people caught over the limit being banned from driving for at least a year and potentially facing an unlimited fine and time in prison.

Sgt Harris said during the video that he wanted to remind people that, as well as the "massive" consequences, people are more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal crash if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"I don't know why people still risk it," he said.

"I'm still flabbergasted that people think they can get away with it."

Police are once again encouraging the public to provide them with intelligence about potential offenders to help officers identify who they are, so appropriate action can be taken.

This year, an online portal has been set-up to make it easier for the public to report any concerns directly to the roads and armed policing team.

People who would prefer to do this anonymously can still contact Crimestoppers as in previous years.

During last year's crackdown in Suffolk, more people failed roadside drug tests than provided positive readings for alcohol.