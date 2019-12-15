E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: 'Flabbergasted' traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

PUBLISHED: 15:01 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 15 December 2019

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS

A traffic officer has said he is "still flabbergasted people think they can get away" with drink and drug-driving during a video revealing how dozens have been caught in recent weeks.

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded the live video while out on patrol on Sunday, December 15 trying to spot people over the limit.

Norfolk and Suffolk constabularies launched their annual Christmas drink-driving campaign at the start of this month.

Sgt Harris said that, as of this morning, 69 people had been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and 67 on suspicion of drug-driving across Norfolk and Suffolk during the campaign.

Several of those arrested have already been charged, brought to court and convicted, with people caught over the limit being banned from driving for at least a year and potentially facing an unlimited fine and time in prison.

Sgt Harris said during the video that he wanted to remind people that, as well as the "massive" consequences, people are more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal crash if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"I don't know why people still risk it," he said.

"I'm still flabbergasted that people think they can get away with it."

Police are once again encouraging the public to provide them with intelligence about potential offenders to help officers identify who they are, so appropriate action can be taken.

This year, an online portal has been set-up to make it easier for the public to report any concerns directly to the roads and armed policing team.

People who would prefer to do this anonymously can still contact Crimestoppers as in previous years.

During last year's crackdown in Suffolk, more people failed roadside drug tests than provided positive readings for alcohol.

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food 'unfit for human consumption'

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

