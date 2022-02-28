Former Ipswich Town star Sergei Baltacha is in daily contact with his family in Kyiv. - Credit: Archant

Former Ipswich Town player Sergei Baltacha has spoken of fears for his homeland of Ukraine as the country continues to be attacked by Russian forces.

He still has many family members in the country - and his brother's family is currently sheltering in their home in the capital Kyiv.

Mr Baltacha, who is now on the coaching staff at Charlton Athletic, talks to his brother's family every day and said that so far they have stayed safe - but he is very concerned and cannot believe what is happening in his homeland.

He said: "I sometimes think it is all a bad dream and that I am going to wake up and find that none of this has happened. How can it be that in 2022 a democratic European country is coming under attack like this?

"My family in Ukraine are staying at home and trying to keep safe. They have been all right so far but we are all very worried.

"I keep watching the BBC coverage and Sky News but there is nothing we can do - my family also see what is happening on the news."

When he arrived in Ipswich from Dynamo Kiev (as it was then known) in 1988, he was the first Soviet Union footballer to play in English football - he had 45 caps for the Soviets and played in the 1982 World Cup.

He spent two years at Ipswich before moving to Scotland where he played and managed before becoming a sports teacher in London and then joining Charlton as their lead youth coach in 2012.

Despite the war currently raging in his homeland, he does not see Russia as "the enemy".

Mr Baltacha said: "It is not Russia that is the enemy of the Ukraine. It is the Kremlin and Putin's regime.

"I know many Russians. I have Russian friends. They are appalled and embarrassed about what is being done in the name of their country. Russia and Ukraine are like brother and sister. How can this have happened?"

He is still hoping that a peace deal will be agreed - although the Ukraine government rejected an offer of peace talks in neighbouring Belarus because that country is a key ally of President Putin.



