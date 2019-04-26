Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Valuables stolen in series of Forest Heath car break-ins

26 April, 2019 - 17:15
A Kia in Larch Way, Red Lodge was among one of the cars broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Kia in Larch Way, Red Lodge was among one of the cars broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A number of valuable items were stolen from vehicles after a string of thefts in Red Lodge and Lakenheath.

All six incidents are reported to have happened overnight on Wednesday into Thursday, and police are appealing for witnesses and information.

An Audi was broken into in Beech Drive, Red Lodge, and a laptop and headphones were stolen, while on Larch Way in Red Lodge, a Kia was broken into but nothing was taken.

You may also want to watch:

In Reed Lane, Red Lodge, another Audi was targeted but nothing was stolen before reports that a man attempted to break into a Suzuki in Burdock Road, Red Lodge.

The man was described as between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in in height, bald-headed or with very short hair and was wearing shorts, trainers and a lightweight jacket.

Cash and sunglasses were also stolen from a Seat in Burdock Road, while in Claude Avenue, Lakenheath, a mobile phone, cash and bank cards were taken from a Toyota.

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 23240/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 crash driver blames alcohol and medication cocktail for ‘black out’

The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

Valuables stolen in series of Forest Heath car break-ins

A Kia in Larch Way, Red Lodge was among one of the cars broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Kings of Anglia podcast - Ipswich’s two Easter losses, a pair of daunting trips and waiting for the season to end

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

WATCH: Video shows the moment a drink-driver crashed head-on into another car

An image from the scene of the crash in Ufford Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists