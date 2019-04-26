Valuables stolen in series of Forest Heath car break-ins

A Kia in Larch Way, Red Lodge was among one of the cars broken into

A number of valuable items were stolen from vehicles after a string of thefts in Red Lodge and Lakenheath.

All six incidents are reported to have happened overnight on Wednesday into Thursday, and police are appealing for witnesses and information.

An Audi was broken into in Beech Drive, Red Lodge, and a laptop and headphones were stolen, while on Larch Way in Red Lodge, a Kia was broken into but nothing was taken.

In Reed Lane, Red Lodge, another Audi was targeted but nothing was stolen before reports that a man attempted to break into a Suzuki in Burdock Road, Red Lodge.

The man was described as between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in in height, bald-headed or with very short hair and was wearing shorts, trainers and a lightweight jacket.

Cash and sunglasses were also stolen from a Seat in Burdock Road, while in Claude Avenue, Lakenheath, a mobile phone, cash and bank cards were taken from a Toyota.

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 23240/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.