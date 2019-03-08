'Serious' crash closes A14 for miles outside Bury St Edmunds

Drivers can expect delays of at least 15 minutes following a crash on the A14 westbound at Rougham Picture: TOM POTTER Archant

The A14 westbound is closed between Elmswell and Rougham while police deal with that they describe as a "serious" road traffic collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Traffic stopped #A14 westbound betwen J46 to J45 due to a serious traffic collision - Police on scene dealing #RoughamInterchange #MoretonHallInterchange — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) July 6, 2019

They were called after midnight to the single-vehicle crash just before junction 45 at Rougham.

The police spokesman could not yet comment on injuries, but said more information would be available soon.

The westbound carriageway is completely closed from junction 47 (Elmswell/Woolpit) to junction 45 (Rougham).

Highways England said there are delays of at least 15 minutes.

Traffic approaching the closure locally is advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route journeys.

You may also want to watch:

People travelling towards this area from further afield may want to consider changing their route, Highways England said, and allow extra journey time.

The diversion is as follows:

-Exit the A14 at junction 47 (Woolpit) and follow the A1088 through Norton and Stowlangtoft to the roundabout with the A143 at Ixworth;

-At the roundabout take the first exit and continue on the A143 through Great Barton to rejoin the A14 at junction 43 (St Saviours).

For more traffic information see here or follow @HighwaysEAST on Twitter.

For urgent real-time help, Highways England's contact centre team can provide up-to-the-minute information on 0300 123 5000.

The police investigation is underway.

-More information to follow.