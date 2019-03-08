Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Serious' crash closes A14 for miles outside Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 07:59 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 06 July 2019

Drivers can expect delays of at least 15 minutes following a crash on the A14 westbound at Rougham Picture: TOM POTTER

Drivers can expect delays of at least 15 minutes following a crash on the A14 westbound at Rougham Picture: TOM POTTER

Archant

The A14 westbound is closed between Elmswell and Rougham while police deal with that they describe as a "serious" road traffic collision.

They were called after midnight to the single-vehicle crash just before junction 45 at Rougham.

The police spokesman could not yet comment on injuries, but said more information would be available soon.

The westbound carriageway is completely closed from junction 47 (Elmswell/Woolpit) to junction 45 (Rougham).

Highways England said there are delays of at least 15 minutes.

Traffic approaching the closure locally is advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route journeys.

You may also want to watch:

People travelling towards this area from further afield may want to consider changing their route, Highways England said, and allow extra journey time.

The diversion is as follows:

-Exit the A14 at junction 47 (Woolpit) and follow the A1088 through Norton and Stowlangtoft to the roundabout with the A143 at Ixworth;

-At the roundabout take the first exit and continue on the A143 through Great Barton to rejoin the A14 at junction 43 (St Saviours).

For more traffic information see here or follow @HighwaysEAST on Twitter.

For urgent real-time help, Highways England's contact centre team can provide up-to-the-minute information on 0300 123 5000.

The police investigation is underway.

-More information to follow.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Serious’ crash closes A14 for miles outside Bury St Edmunds

Drivers can expect delays of at least 15 minutes following a crash on the A14 westbound at Rougham Picture: TOM POTTER

A14 speeder caught at 111mph gets driving ban

Ipswich Magistrates Court, where Ashton Roberts, 26, of Millersdale in Harlow was banned from driving for one month Picture: ARCHANT

Six things we can learn from Ipswich Town’s opening pre-season game against Paderborn

James Norwood is with the Ipswich Town squad in Germany. Picture: ITFC

Suffolk Now podcast: Why the ‘Northern Bypass’ will never happen

Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed Northern by-pass. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail depot gets green signal as new trains are on their way to the east

Greater Anglia's new Bombardier Aventra train on test at Old Dalby in the East Midlands. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists