Police at scene of 'serious assault' in Haverhill

Police are urging the public to avoid the area. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are at the scene of a 'serious assault' in Haverhill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the scene, in Strasbourg Square, at around 6.40pm this evening, Thursday October 31.

A spokesman for Haverhill Police said: "A scene is currently in place in Strasbourg Square and we ask the public to avoid this area while we conduct our investigation."

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.