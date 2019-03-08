Police at scene of 'serious assault' in Haverhill
PUBLISHED: 21:50 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:52 31 October 2019
Archant
Police are at the scene of a 'serious assault' in Haverhill.
Officers were called to the scene, in Strasbourg Square, at around 6.40pm this evening, Thursday October 31.
A spokesman for Haverhill Police said: "A scene is currently in place in Strasbourg Square and we ask the public to avoid this area while we conduct our investigation."
Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.
