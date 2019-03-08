Road closed following 'serious collision' involving bus and pedestrian

Police are at the scene of a serious collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Exning Road, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a 'serious collision' in Newmarket involving a bus and a pedestrian.

Police were called to reports of the crash, in Exning Road close to Elizabeth Avenue, at around 3.40pm today, Thursday, November 7.

Exning Road has been closed to traffic while emergency services work at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "Emergency services currently on scene of a serious road traffic collision in Newmarket. "Exning Road is closed at this time and local diversions are in place after reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian."

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said two crews, one from Bury St Edmunds and one from Newmarket, has also attended the scene.

She said they had been called at around 3.43pm to help paramedics release a casualty following the collision.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.