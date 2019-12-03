Motorcyclist injured in serious collision

Colville Road in Lowestoft has been closed by police due to a collision Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road in Lowestoft was closed earlier today due to a serious collision.

Officers were called to reports of an accident involving a motorcycle in Colville Road at around 9pm today.

Police, who described the crash as serious, shut the road in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

It is now back open to traffic, a police spokesman said.

A spokeswoman said a male motorcyclist was hurt in the collision, suffering suspected leg and back injuries.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 364 of today, December 3.