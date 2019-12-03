E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Motorcyclist injured in serious collision

PUBLISHED: 22:32 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:58 03 December 2019

Colville Road in Lowestoft has been closed by police due to a collision Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road in Lowestoft was closed earlier today due to a serious collision.

Officers were called to reports of an accident involving a motorcycle in Colville Road at around 9pm today.

Police, who described the crash as serious, shut the road in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

It is now back open to traffic, a police spokesman said.

A spokeswoman said a male motorcyclist was hurt in the collision, suffering suspected leg and back injuries.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 364 of today, December 3.

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

