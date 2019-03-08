'Serious collision' in Redgrave

Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Fen Road, Redgrave Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision in Redgrave in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called today at around 9.45am to the crash in Fen Road, close to the junction with the B1113.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the road has been closed by officers while emergency services work at the scene.

Police are yet to confirm the extent of any injuries suffered as a result of the crash.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.