E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Emergency services attend serious crash involving car and motorbike

PUBLISHED: 09:21 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 02 September 2019

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the Suffolk/Essex border.

Police were called just after 8.10am to Wiston Road in Nayland following a collision between a car and a motorbike,

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service are currently on scene.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police described the collision as "serious".

The road is currently blocked while emergency services work at the scene.

Stay with us for more updates.

Most Read

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Field excavated in hunt for airman’s remains

The plane crashed in early June, 1944, just days before D-Day Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA Wire

‘I think we have the best squad in the league’ – Downes buzzing after Shrewsbury win

Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Emergency services attend serious crash involving car and motorbike

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rotherham boss weighing up deadline day bid for Emmanuel

Josh Emmanuel has struggled for game time under Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls

Most Read

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Field excavated in hunt for airman’s remains

The plane crashed in early June, 1944, just days before D-Day Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA Wire

‘I think we have the best squad in the league’ – Downes buzzing after Shrewsbury win

Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Emergency services attend serious crash involving car and motorbike

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rotherham boss weighing up deadline day bid for Emmanuel

Josh Emmanuel has struggled for game time under Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

The rules that will shape Lambert’s team selection for Town’s EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham Under 21s

Andre Dozzell is likely to play against Tottenham's Under 21s. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Emergency services attend serious crash involving car and motorbike

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pregnant mum still missing with two children

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

North Stander: ‘Top of the league at Portman Road’ - I believe automatic promotion is possible!

Ipswich players congratulate James Norwood after his penalty had put them into an early 2-0 lead against Shrewsbury. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists