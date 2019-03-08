Emergency services attend serious crash involving car and motorbike

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the Suffolk/Essex border.

Police were called just after 8.10am to Wiston Road in Nayland following a collision between a car and a motorbike,

Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service are currently on scene.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police described the collision as "serious".

The road is currently blocked while emergency services work at the scene.

Stay with us for more updates.