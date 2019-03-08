Several injured after crash on major road

The crash happened on the A11 near the Worlington turn off Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A number of people are thought to have sustained injuries after a two vehicle crash on the A11.

Police were called at 1.10pm today with reports of a crash on the A11 at Worlington.

The incident involved a Ford Focus and a Honda Civic and happened on the northbound carriageway near the Worlington turn off.

Firefighters are paramedics were also called to the scene.

Several people are thought to have suffered injuries, but nothing life-threatening or life-changing.