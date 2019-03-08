Partly Cloudy

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes Suffolk road

PUBLISHED: 19:19 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:44 23 June 2019

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Two people have been cut free from a car after a serious crash which has closed a road in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to the accident on The Common in Beck Row shortly after 5.30pm today.

Suffolk police have closed the road because the 'serious collision' has blocked the carriageway.

Four fire crews from Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket were also called to the scene by the ambulance service to free two trapped passengers of one of the vehicles.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Officers are advising that drivers should stay away from the area while they deal with the scene.

- More to follow

