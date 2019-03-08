Man fighting for life after crash in busy road

Essex Police are at the scene of a crash in Lexden Road, Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

A pedestrian is fighting for his life following a serious crash in Lexden Road, Colchester, this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision, which happened just before 2.35am, involved a silver Hyundai i30 and a pedestrian, a man in his 40s.

He has been taken to hospital with injuries that may be life-changing.

Police say he is in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Hyundai, a man in his 20s, remained at the scene after the crash and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Inspector Rob Brettell, who works in the force’s serious collision investigation unit, tweeted at around 5am: “Currently at the scene of a serious injury collision in Lexden Road, Colchester with the Essex Roads Policing Unit – North.

“Pedestrian and a vehicle involved – were you in the area around 0235hrs? Have you got any dashcam?

“If so, please contact 101 – road is currently closed.”

The road has since re-opened, and Essex Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who lives nearby, has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call the serious collision investigation unit on 101 quoting 123 of Sunday, March 31.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.