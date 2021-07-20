Suffolk school wins national music video competition
- Credit: SET Ixworth
Pupils at SET Ixworth School have won a national competition after creating their own music video - in French.
The competition was run by French culture and language school, Institut Français.
In just one month, 25 Year 9 students created ‘Au Revoir Confinement’ as an ode to the end of lockdown and online lessons.
One of the singers, Fleur, said: “I found it amazing being able to work with some very talented people I would have never worked with after so many months of online learning."
Classmate Theo said: “When our French teacher asked for volunteers, I jumped at the chance, even though French isn't my favourite subject!"
Head of Languages Louise Ramsey said: “With creative and musical collaborative projects so difficult due to Covid restrictions in schools this year, this seemed an excellent opportunity for students to work together and showcase their talents to a national audience."
