New head of school announced for academy in Saxmundham

Lizzie Girling is to take over SET Saxmundham in September Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Archant

SET Saxmundham School is to welcome Lizzie Girling as its new headteacher this September.

Mrs Girling will be joining SET Saxmundham in September from her role as executive head at Maidstone and Causton primary schools in Felixstowe, where she has worked for the past 15 years.

All three schools are part of the Seckford Education Trust, which is run by the Seckford Foundation

Maidstone and Causton primary school joined the trust last July.

Mrs Girling said she was pleased to be joining the school, which her own children have attended.

Mrs Girling said: “Six years ago I was determined to find the right secondary education for my eldest who was getting ready to move on from year-six.

“I was impressed with Saxmundham School’s approach of high quality teaching and learning, as well as their strong pastoral support .

“It is a small school with a fantastic range of opportunities for its students, so I chose it for my own children.

“In fact I copied a few things they did, at my primary school, particularly the fantastic enrichment programme.

“I was delighted when a huge number of other parents from Felixstowe decided to do the same as me, and continue to do so every year.

“I am thrilled to be the new head of school for Saxmundham from September.”

Graham Watson, chief executive of the Seckford Foundation, said: “The recruitment panel were all unanimously agreed that Mrs Girling is the best candidate for the job, and we are delighted to appoint her.

“She has effectively chosen us three times over - once for her children, once in deciding that her existing schools should join Seckford Education Trust and now in putting herself forward for this headship at Saxmundham.

“You cannot see more commitment than that and I know that Mrs Girling will lead the school to even greater success than we are already seeing.

“She is in the unique position of understanding both the primary and secondary sectors.”