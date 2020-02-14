School to be closed to pupils following storm damage

SET Saxmundham School will be closed to most pupils on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A Suffolk school will be closed to most pupils on Friday following water damage from the recent weather.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

SET Saxmundham School will be closed to pupils in year's 7,8,9 and 10 because of water damage caused by high winds, rain and leaking pipes.

However, students in year 11 will still be expected to attend.

The school had encountered problems on Thursday but was able to relocated classes following a school trip which reduced the number of students on site.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement on their Facebook page, the school said: "A combination of high winds, rain and leaking pipes in parts of the school means we have succumbed to some water damage.

"We have taken the difficult decision to close part of the school tomorrow to enable remedial work to take place before further work is completed over the holidays.

"The school will therefore be closed to Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 on Friday 14 February 2020.

"We will still be open for Year 11 and expect these students to attend as normal."

All buses will run to the school as normal. The school said it will try and make provisions for any pupils whose parents can't arrange childcare.

Those who need to bring their children to school on Friday should contact the school.