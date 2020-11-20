E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

350 free trees planted in school woodland

PUBLISHED: 13:15 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 20 November 2020

Frida with a sapling as SET Saxmundham School pledges to protect the environment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Frida with a sapling as SET Saxmundham School pledges to protect the environment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Saxmundham students have been planting 350 trees around their school’s woodland as part of a scheme aimed at teaching the importance of protecting wildlife and the environment.

Annabel and her fellow pupils spent the afternoon planting trees as part of the 'Plant for our Planet' project Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAnnabel and her fellow pupils spent the afternoon planting trees as part of the 'Plant for our Planet' project Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Year 7 students at SET Saxmundham School, part of the Seckford Education Trust, planted the trees donated by the Woodland Trust’s ‘Free Trees for Schools’ scheme on Thursday.

The initiative aims to plant hundreds of thousands of trees throughout the country in a bid to help the UK government meet its carbon net-zero target by 2050.

You may also want to watch:

The school has also launched its own ‘Plant for our Planet’ campaign and made forest school, which involves teaching students about the outdoors and the environment, part of the curriculum,

Nathan planting one of the saplings in the forest school. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNathan planting one of the saplings in the forest school. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Students have been spending their tutor periods this week learning about climate change, species extinction and the benefits of planting trees.

They will also get the chance to see the trees they planted grow as they progress through the year groups at school.

The introduction of forest school, which is not part of the National Curriculum, has proved a hit with students.

MORE: Fresh fears for Minsmere as PM prepares special environment speech

Hannah Reed, the school’s forest school leader, said: “It is a fantastic opportunity to encourage our students to contribute positively to the local environment whilst gaining a greater understanding of the impact that each of us can have on our planet. “We are so fortunate to have a woodland here, and our students thrive on having the opportunity to spend time in the natural environment during their school days.

“There are very few secondary schools that deliver forest school as part of their curriculum. At Saxmundham we have noticed the positive impact that this has on our students and their overall learning and development.

“It is so wonderful to see a child come up with their own idea and to see the delight on their face when they achieve a sense of success and a boost in self-confidence.”

Stacey Wright, early years deputy manager at the school’s Meadow Brook Playcare, added: “Forest school gives our preschoolers opportunities to play and explore outdoors for extended periods of time.

“It offers new experiences, challenges and risk taking opportunities that they may not get in the classroom.

“We have found that it has been very beneficial for improving children’s confidence, resilience, communication skills and social skills.”

MORE: Local councils have their say on plans for huge solar panel farm

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Hospital closes four wards amid Covid-19 outbreak

Four wards at Ipwich Hospital are now closed to new admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

1,000 pupils forced to self-isolate after Covid cases confirmed at 45 schools

Suffolk County Council's Jack Abbott praised teachers and school staff for their hard work in testing circumstances Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bosses of firm launch mouth-watering range of Bake Off-style cakes

Raspberry bloom cake. Pic: Two Magpies Bakery

Two arrested after pair spotted trying Ipswich car door handles

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Ainslie Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ex-soldier jailed for stabbing his wife and sister-in-law during ‘five minutes of sheer madness’

The property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT