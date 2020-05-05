E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Seven arrested after armed brawl

PUBLISHED: 19:41 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:41 05 May 2020

Essex Police said seven people have been arrested following the altercations in Harwich on Monday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex Police said seven people have been arrested following the altercations in Harwich on Monday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Seven people have been arrested after a mass brawl - with police believing one of the suspects may have been brandishing a gun.

Essex Police were called at around 1.40pm on Monday after receiving reports of altercations between several people in both Clarkes Road and Harcourt Avenue in Harwich.

Police said suspects in the brawl were thought to be carrying weapons, including a knife, axe and firearm.

Armed officers attended the scene and police used a drone to locate a 16-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police then executed a number of warrants and arrested four boys, aged 14, 15 and 16, as well as a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.

Officers have asked residents in the area to check their gardens for discarded weapons.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 556 of Monday, May 4.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

