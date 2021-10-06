Fire crews called to concrete plant blaze near Newmarket
Published: 4:38 PM October 6, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM October 6, 2021
Seven fire crews have been called to a blaze at a concrete plant near Newmarket.
Firefighters from Mildenhall and Newmarket, along with crews from Cambridgeshire, have been called to Breedon ready mix concrete plant in Fordham Road, Snailwell just after 3.05pm this afternoon.
An ambulance has also been called to the scene to treat a 63-year-old man who has suffered smoke inhalation.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed to have started in an aggregate hopper.
The spokesman added that firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel to battle the fire.