Seven ways to keep your house and garden fly-free this summer

The domestic fly. The numbers of these pests in Suffolk and Essex soars every summer - here's the best ways to keep them at bay Picture: JON SULLIVAN JON SULLIVAN

As summer slowly creeps back into Suffolk and Essex, flies start to re-emerge - so fight them off with these simple, handy tips.

Hundreds of tiny balck beetles - attracted to yellow - have been spotted at locations across Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT Hundreds of tiny balck beetles - attracted to yellow - have been spotted at locations across Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

A common nuisance in kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms, people are often left waving manically to shoo the bugs away.

Worse still, the insects can carry diseases like gastroenteritis and diarrhoea.

Check out our top tips for keeping your house and garden fly-free this summer, without having to shut and lock every door:

Fruit flies are attracted to any sweet foodstuffs, which are easier to get to in the summer months through open kitchen windows Picture: JACK DYKINGA Fruit flies are attracted to any sweet foodstuffs, which are easier to get to in the summer months through open kitchen windows Picture: JACK DYKINGA

1. Screens, curtains and chains

Try hanging something in the way of your open doors to let the air in and keep the flies out.

Fly guards are readily available and some can be slotted into a door frame without any tools.

Flies are attracted to bright colours - so this charity runner may want to follow these tips Picture: STEPHEN WALLER Flies are attracted to bright colours - so this charity runner may want to follow these tips Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

2. Invest in some herbs

Some plants act as a natural fly deterrent; basil, rosemary, lavender, bay leaf and mint do not attract flies, so a herb garden or new flowerbeds could save you hours of waving your arms about in the garden.

3. Clear your surfaces

Fruit bowls, crumbs and any other exposed food is an easy target for flies. Keep your fruit covered in the summer so it doesn't become a breeding ground for bugs.

Some of the stranger corners of the internet also suggest keeping a fan blowing over it - apparently flies cannot land in a crosswind.

4. Clear your garden

It may seem simple but the further you keep your bins from your doors or windows, the less likely you are to have flies attracted to that rubbish in your house.

If you have any pets, the more frequently you clear up their waste, the less flies it will attract too.

5. Get some traps

Flypaper is not an attractive sight, but it is very effective at catching and stopping flies in any room you want to keep clear.

If you want to keep the flies away from you while you are outside, leave something sweet-smelling at the far end of your garden.

6. Get the kettle

Sudden appearances of thousands of flying ants can occur if you don't spot an ant colony before the insects' grow wings.

Look out for large numbers of ants near cracks in your paving or forming ant hills, and be prepared to pour some boiling water on them to stop them in their tracks.

7. Look out for points of entry

Flies following a sweet scent may get in through the gap in a door frame or a slightly open window.

Check your home inside and out for hole big enough for an insect - make sure you close your windows when you leave home for work or school and be prepared to fill any gaps in your window frames and brickwork.