Gallery
Seven hundred sausage dogs take a stroll around seaside town
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Organisers of the the popular Southwold Sausage Walk said they were "overwhelmed" with the turn out on Sunday and believe they had a record number of dachshunds taking part.
Sausage dogs from Scotland, Kent, and London, made the trip to the picturesque Suffolk seaside town to take part in the first of the popular walks since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organiser Stuart McBurney said "the people of Southwold love it".
He added: "A lot of work goes on behind the scenes but it is so worthwhile when you see people's faces."
Mr McBurney is confident the walk is now the biggest of its kind in Europe, and he even got his father Mac McBurney involved counting the 700 dachshunds over the start line.
You may also want to watch:
The walk started from Southwold Harbour and couldn't be missed thanks to a giant inflatable sausage dog that marked the start - the inflatable was provided by Suffolk pet shop owners, and sausage walk supporters, Mr and Mrs Skinner from Stradbroke Mill.
Each Southwold sausage dog walks raises money for charity; Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD.
Do you think your dog deserves to be crowned 'Pet of The Year'? Find out about the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star competition here.
Most Read
- 1 Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m
- 2 Skipper Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible, disgusting and like a non-league team' Accrington
- 3 'It was an absolutely shocking performance' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Accrington
- 4 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-1 loss at Accrington
- 5 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Accrington loss
- 6 The best roast dinners in Suffolk as chosen by our readers
- 7 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 8 New location for Netflix production as road closed for further filming
- 9 Single mother caught drink-driving with son, 9, in the car
- 10 7 of the best Christmas markets going ahead in Suffolk in 2021
See more photographs from Southwold Sausage walk below.