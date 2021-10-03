Gallery

Published: 6:50 PM October 3, 2021

Amy Cargreevs, with her dog Otis, and Brogan Lower, with his dog Hugo, at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk - Credit: Danielle Booden

Organisers of the the popular Southwold Sausage Walk said they were "overwhelmed" with the turn out on Sunday and believe they had a record number of dachshunds taking part.

Sausage dogs from Scotland, Kent, and London, made the trip to the picturesque Suffolk seaside town to take part in the first of the popular walks since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers at the start of the first Southwold Sausage Walk since the start of the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Danielle Booden

Organiser Stuart McBurney said "the people of Southwold love it".

He added: "A lot of work goes on behind the scenes but it is so worthwhile when you see people's faces."

Mr McBurney is confident the walk is now the biggest of its kind in Europe, and he even got his father Mac McBurney involved counting the 700 dachshunds over the start line.

Lots of smiles at the Southwold Sausage Walk on Sunday - Credit: Danielle Booden

The walk started from Southwold Harbour and couldn't be missed thanks to a giant inflatable sausage dog that marked the start - the inflatable was provided by Suffolk pet shop owners, and sausage walk supporters, Mr and Mrs Skinner from Stradbroke Mill.

Each Southwold sausage dog walks raises money for charity; Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD.

See more photographs from Southwold Sausage walk below.

Hannah Durling and 12-year-old rescue dog Mokka at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Southwold Sausage Dog Walk 2021 - Credit: Danielle Booden

Colin Tate, Alison Magee and their dog Harriet at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk - Credit: Danielle Booden

Carolyn Richards, with her dog Albus, and Charlotte Chaplin, with her dogs Digit and Dory, at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Charlotte and Mia Salmon with their Sizzy at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk - Credit: Danielle Booden



