Seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022

The new year is just around the corner, and the people of Suffolk have big plans for new food and drink businesses in 2022.

Here's a run down of seven businesses that will be opening their doors in 2022

1. The Duck and Teapot at Needham Lake

Mid Suffolk district councillors in front of the Duck and Teapot - Credit: Gregg Brown

Recently constructed, the Duck and Teapot will serve as a cafe and visitor centre for Needham Lake.

Named in a public vote, the business will be run by the management team behind Cabbages and Kings, a popular cafe in Stowmarket, and is due to open in early 2022.

2. Tim Hortons, Ipswich

Tim Hortons is to open in Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park later this year - Credit: Tim Hortons/Fleet Street Communications

The Canadian coffee and sandwich chain Tim Hortons is conquering Britain at a rapid rate, and Ipswich is set to be no exception, with a new store opening in the new year.

Planned to open this winter, the Ipswich branch will take over the former Pizza Hut unit at Anglia Retail Park, opposite the Asda supermarket just off the A14.

Currently, Tim Hortons have yet to offer us a date, but their website tells us the Ipswich Branch is "coming soon".

3. The Sutton Plough

Newlyweds Toni and Becca hope to bring some life back into this traditional Suffolk country pub - Credit: Timothy Bradford

A traditional country pub in the village of Sutton, near Woodbridge, The Plough will also be reopening in the new year, Covid allowing, after holding a grand reopening featuring a live rock band on New Year's Eve.

The pub will also feature a village shop, stocking the essentials, and new landlady Toni hopes to hold a regular open mic night.

4. Costa Coffee, Ipswich station

A new Costa Coffee branch is due to open at Ipswich Station in February - Credit: Archant

The nation's largest coffee chain is going to be moving into Ipswich station, jumping into competition with the already present branches of Starbucks and Greggs.

Due to open in February 2022, the cafe is understood to be taking over the former Coffeelink shop.

5. The Stowmarket Oak

Greene King hope to find a new Landlord to take over the Oak in Stowmarket - Credit: Phil Morley

Closed since March 2020, Greene King has announced that it will be refurbishing the Ipswich Street pub, which was deemed not financially viable during Covid restrictions.

The brewery is currently looking for a new landlord to take on the tenancy, and reopen the premises in 2022.

In addition to general refurbishment, Greene King has applied for planning permission to construct a number of felt roofed timber pods in the back garden.

6. Nacton Road Lidl

The Lidl at Ravenswood in Ipswich will be replaced by a larger store at Futura Park. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The budget supermarket giant plan to open a new large shop in on Nacton Road Ipswich in 2022.

However, this will see the closure of the smaller Ravenswood Lidl which is almost opposite it on Nacton Road - so the number of stores in the town will remain the same.

Bulldozers are likely to be on site at some point in early 2022, while the company hopes to have the shop open by Christmas.

7. Wendy's

Wendy's is yet to confirm if it will open a restaurant in Suffolk, but with 50 stores opening across the UK it's a fairly strong possibility - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The American burger chain has not ruled out opening a new branch in Suffolk, following the success of their first five UK restaurants.

The chain, which was in the UK in the 80s and 90s, has yet to confirm anything but with 50 restaurants due to open in the UK in 2022, it's certainly a possibility.



