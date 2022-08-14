7 reasons why Suffolk is the best county in the UK

Seven of the best reasons why Suffolk is the best county in the UK - Credit: Sonya Duncan

From its perfect beaches to the best fish and chips in England, Suffolk really is a great place for people to visit.

Here are seven reasons why Suffolk is the best county in the UK.

1. Best beaches

When visiting Suffolk people really are spoilt for choice for amazing beaches.

The beach at Walberswick, on the Suffolk coast, was recently crowned as one of the best in England.

Martha, Vetty, Hugo and Jack at the beach in Southwold - Credit: charlotte Bond

Walberswick beach, which is popular with artists and holidaymakers, was named as the third-best in England by the holiday rental website HomeToGo.

Felixstowe North, Southwold Denes and Dunwich beaches were all also included in The Sunday Times' top 50 UK beaches for 2022.

2. Best hotels

Suffolk is also home to a number of award-winning hotels.

There is also a number of dog-friendly beaches around the county with The Ship, in Dunwich, ranked as the country's 17th best dog-friendly hotel by The Times.

The Ship at Dunwich is in the historic Suffolk coastal village - Credit: Archant

As many people visit the region for its glorious beaches people often try and find hotels by the coast.

The Swan Hotel in Southwold was chosen as part of a list of the best beach hotels in the UK by the travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.

The Angel in Bury St Edmunds was also recently named one of the best hotels in the country.

3. Best towns and villages

Suffolk is known for its historical market and coastal towns, with a number of them being named the best in the UK.

Hadleigh has been ranked as one of the best places to live in the UK - Credit: BARRY PULLEN/IWITNESS

Hadleigh was recently named as one of the best places to live in the country.

The coastal town of Aldeburgh was described as "peaceful" when it was named as one of the best in the UK.

According to research by vacation rental company HomeToGo, Dunwich clinched first place in the list of the top 24 scenic and serene villages in which holidaymakers can "escape the staycation crowds" and avoid airport "chaos".

4. Best pubs

For "dedication, loyalty, and sheer hard graft," the Unruly Pig near Woodbridge was named the best gastropub in the UK.

It was named the best gastropub in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs 2022 list, at an event held in Manchester on Monday, January 24.

Brendan Padfield, Unruly Pig owner - Credit: Archant

Last year, it was tenth on the list, earning the title of highest climber in 2021 - but it went even better this year.

A Suffolk pub's beer garden was also recently named as one of the best in the UK by a national newspaper.

The Brewers, in Rattlesden, near Bury St Edmunds, has been ranked among the best by The Telegraph, which picked out the "flagstone terrace" as a place to go for a drink during the summer months.

A Suffolk pub has been named as one of the best in the UK for its great beer garden - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk is blessed with a huge range of pubs throughout the county - with many being recognised with awards for their fine food and drink.

5. Fish and chips

Aldeburgh Fish & Chip Shop was recognised in a list of the 20 best chippies in the country by The Guardian.

Alan Cooney (left) with his father Peter (right), owners of the Aldeburgh Fish and Chip shop. Picture: TONY PICK - Credit: Archant

The list focused on spots by the sea where hungry coastal visitors can perch on the beach or on a sea wall to enjoy their food whilst taking in the fresh air and views.

Another fish and chip shop in Aldeburgh was also recently given national recognition.

The Golden Galleon was described as "the best fish and chips" by Master Chef judge and writer Grace Dent and chef Ainsley Harriet in an article in The Times.

6. Best farm shop

An east Suffolk farm shop was been named one of the best in the country by an eco-lifestyle magazine.

The Railway Farm Shop near Saxmundham has been named as one of the best in the UK - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Railway Farm Shop in Benhall, near Saxmundham, was ranked ninth in the UK by Pebble Magazine for its mixture of home grown and local produce, as well as from larger organic certified Suffolk farms.

Experts from Pebble's team recognised the east Suffolk farm shop for selling a variety of eggs, including from chicken, duck and quail.

7. Best vineyards

A Suffolk vineyard was named one of the best in England and Wales by a luxury travel magazine.

A west Suffolk vineyard has been named one of the best in England - Credit: Archant

Giffords Hall Vineyard, near Hartest between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury, has been named among the best by travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller.

Condé Nast chose the vineyard for its new barrel hall and winery, which was formerly an old grain store.



