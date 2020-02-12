Record seven students from school aiming to secure Oxbridge places

The Thomas Mills High School students are hoping to confirm their places after receiving their A-Level results Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Seven students from a Suffolk school have set their sights on achieving places at top universities after receiving provisional offers from Oxford and Cambridge.

Thomas Mills High School students Matilda White, Oscar Aubugeau Williams, Simon Capp, Sam Bell, Nick Johnson, Olivia Bloore and John Webster have all come through the interview process and hope to begin studying later in the year.

The group from the Framlingham school have received conditional offers in a range of subjects, including history, law, music, natural sciences and philosophy.

It is the highest number of students that Thomas Mills - Ed Sheeran's former school - has had receive Oxbridge offers in one year.

Andrew Cann, head of sixth form and assistant headteacher at Thomas Mills, said: "I'm delighted that the students' hard work, dedication and ability has been recognised by two of the world's highest ranking universities."