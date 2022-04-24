Seven Suffolk eateries which have had celebrity visitors

Celebrities have been spotted in restaurants and cafes across Suffolk, including at the award-winning Unruly Pig - Credit: Wendy Turner/Tim Bowden/The Unruly Pig/PA/The Bell

Suffolk is blessed with a broad range of great cafes, pubs, and restaurants, some of which have been named the best of their kind in the country.

It is no wonder the stars of film, music and TV decide to give them a try. Here are seven pubs, restaurants and cafes in Suffolk that have enjoyed celebrity visits.

1. The Bell, Carlton Colville

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles stopped off for a bite to eat at The Bell, in Carlton Colville.

The star had previously visited the Commodore in Lowestoft while on the same trip.

2. The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell

Given the Unruly Pig was recently named the best gastropub in the country, it is no wonder that celebrities occasionally pop their heads in for a bite to eat.

The comedian Jack Whitehall said that the pub had "amazing food", a "lovely garden and the nicest staff ever" adding that it was a "perfect slice of British summertime."

Popular author Anthony Horowitz also loves the Unruly Pig, describing it as "wonderful" in an interview with the EADT.

3. White Lion, Aldeburgh

The Dig star, Ralph Fiennes, has been spotted at this seafront hotel, which has a prime location overlooking Aldeburgh beach.

He used the hotel as a base to interview for an onset assistant when filming the popular Sutton Hoo film and ended up hiring Suffolk Musician Jay Ducker.

4. Route 66, in Haverhill

Serving authentic American food, Route 66 in Haverhill was used for an impromptu studio by the One Show in the run-up to the American election.

Former politician Ed Balls interviewed the local American population there before moving on to Mildenhall and Lakenheath.

5. Lavenham Blue Vintage Tea Rooms

If you enter the Lavenham Blue Vintage Tea Rooms, you might be shocked to see who is behind the counter.

Corrie star David Neilson, who is best known for playing cafe owner Roy Cropper in Coronation Street, was photographed in the tearoom's iconic pink apron, carrying a waiter's pad and pen.

The tea rooms said at the time: "Guess who's been moonlighting at Lavenham Blue today! A huge pleasure to welcome 'Roy Cropper' who runs 'Roy's Rolls Cafe' on Coronation Street who was visiting Lavenham with his lovely wife."

6. Folk Cafe

Folk Cafe hosted celebrity chef and Kitchen Nightmares Star Gordon Ramsey.

The cafe shared a photo capturing the famous British chef who posed with smiling staff behind the counter but was unable to provide any further information on the reason for the chef's visit.

7. The Strawberry Teapot, Sudbury

Singer and Actress Toya Wilcox was seen at the Strawberry Teapot tea room after performing at the Sudbury Quay.

Owner of the Strawberry Teapot, Amanda Richardson said: "Toyah came in and had afternoon tea, with I think her band or her crew. I kept looking at her, thinking I must recognise her, I know her from somewhere.

"It was a missed opportunity to tell her how fabulous she is. I was a huge fan when I was growing up."