Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Seven things you can feed ducks instead of bread

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 November 2018

Keep the ducks happy and healthy Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Keep the ducks happy and healthy Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Ipswich Borough Council have asked visitors to Christchurch Park to stop feeding the ducks bread.

The council describe bread for ducks as being like ‘junk food’ which pollutes the water, attracts rats and encourage harmful algae.

They are also concerned that by eating large quantities of bread the birds don’t fill up on other foods which are more beneficial to them.

A council spokesman said: “There’s also a risk that ducks and other water fowl could get an illness known as angel wing, which is caused by not getting the right nutrients in their diet.

“This can hamper the way they fly or even stop them altogether, which could obviously be fatal.”

Kerry Stranix, campaigns manager for Wildlife Trust, agrees that ducks should not be fed bread.

She said: “You could feed them grains instead, often parks have machines with food in for the ducks. Or you could not feed them at all, they can find food where they live.”

A council spokesman confirmed that duck food is available for the public to purchase at Christchurch Park.

As well as duck food there are six other things you can give to the ducks.

The Canal and River Trust recommend the following edibles.

Seeds

This snack will have nutritional value for the ducks.

Frozen peas

Something most people have in their freezer, you can simply defrost them and give them to the ducks. They don’t need to be cooked.

Sweetcorn

Tinned, frozen or fresh the ducks enjoy it all.

Lettuce

Rocket, kale, iceberg are all great choices for the animal. It is often a household product which we don’t end up finishing so save waste and treat the ducks.

Oats

From porridge oats to flapjacks they are all a big hit with ducks.

Rice

You can use cooked or uncooked rice.

Topic Tags:

Two arrested on suspicion of robbery following Clacton incident

2 minutes ago Michael Steward
West Avenue in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a 73-year-old woman was pushed over and had her trolley stolen in Clacton.

Man in serious but stable condition after Bury incident

33 minutes ago Michael Steward
Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 70s who taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Bury St Edmunds is no longer in a life-threatening condition, police have said.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Sunday shoppers can enjoy festive market in December

10:05 Russell Cook
Bury St Edmunds Market. Picture: ARCHANT

Sunday shoppers will be able to enjoy the festive atmosphere of Bury St Edmunds market for four weekends in December.

Autistic man drowned in bath after fake psychiatrist ‘ignored’ family’s requests for assessment

08:34 James Carr
Darren King drowned in the bath following a seizure last year. Photo: Gavin King.

A bogus psychiatrist who practised in the UK for more than 20 years with no qualifications worked at the region’s mental health trust, it has been revealed.

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

08:02 Conor Matchett
Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

RAF Lakenheath will host the largest aerial exercise of its type with more than double the number of aircraft engaging than ever before.

Most read

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24