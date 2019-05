Seven vehicles are involved in a pile-up near Bury St Edmunds

Police have been dealing with a vehicle pile-up at Horringer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A seven-vehicle crash has caused disruption at Horringer, just outside Bury St Edmunds.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there had been no injuries in the accident on the A143 that happened at 12.47pm.

Just after 1pm, some of the vehicles still needed to be recovered.