Commuters facing Greater Anglia travel chaos for another day

Greater Anglia have announced another consecutive day of severe disruption Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Another day of severe disruption is expected across Greater Anglia train services on rural routes due to major signalling problems which have tormented commuters since last Friday.

The roll-out of the new Stadler 'biomode' trains has been marred by the continuous issues with signalling on many rural routes across East Anglia, although the main line from Norwich to London is unscathed.

All trains between Ipswich and Peterborough via Ely are suspended until further notice due to a shortage of trains, passengers are advised to travel via alternate routes.

Norwich to Cambridge services will terminate and start at Ely.

Trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been reduced to a two hourly service and a rail replacement bus service run by Ipswich Buses will be in operation.

Between Ipswich and Lowestoft there will also be a reduced services whereby trains only run every two hours.

One commuter said on Twitter: "Message for Greater Anglia - stop cancelling my trains !!!! just wanna get to college".

The initial cause of the problem was said to be leaves on the line which was compounded by extreme weather conditions, but since then Network Rail engineers have been unable to resolve the issue.

A statement from Network Rail Anglia route director Mark Budden and Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles, last night said: "We are extremely sorry for the continued disruption to passengers using rural routes in Norfolk and Suffolk.

"We are examining every factor including components of the signalling system, the impact of leaf fall, and the interaction between the signalling system and passenger trains, old and new."

It is not yet known how long the disruption will last as Greater Anglia have not been able to isolate the issue but say it is a top priority.

An update is expected within the next six hours.

