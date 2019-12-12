E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Commuters facing Greater Anglia travel chaos for another day

PUBLISHED: 07:47 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:47 12 December 2019

Greater Anglia have announced another consecutive day of severe disruption Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Greater Anglia have announced another consecutive day of severe disruption Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Another day of severe disruption is expected across Greater Anglia train services on rural routes due to major signalling problems which have tormented commuters since last Friday.

The roll-out of the new Stadler 'biomode' trains has been marred by the continuous issues with signalling on many rural routes across East Anglia, although the main line from Norwich to London is unscathed.

MORE: Greater Anglia provide some answers

All trains between Ipswich and Peterborough via Ely are suspended until further notice due to a shortage of trains, passengers are advised to travel via alternate routes.

Norwich to Cambridge services will terminate and start at Ely.

Trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been reduced to a two hourly service and a rail replacement bus service run by Ipswich Buses will be in operation.

You may also want to watch:

Between Ipswich and Lowestoft there will also be a reduced services whereby trains only run every two hours.

One commuter said on Twitter: "Message for Greater Anglia - stop cancelling my trains !!!! just wanna get to college".

The initial cause of the problem was said to be leaves on the line which was compounded by extreme weather conditions, but since then Network Rail engineers have been unable to resolve the issue.

A statement from Network Rail Anglia route director Mark Budden and Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles, last night said: "We are extremely sorry for the continued disruption to passengers using rural routes in Norfolk and Suffolk.

"We are examining every factor including components of the signalling system, the impact of leaf fall, and the interaction between the signalling system and passenger trains, old and new."

It is not yet known how long the disruption will last as Greater Anglia have not been able to isolate the issue but say it is a top priority.

An update is expected within the next six hours.

For more information on specific journeys click here.

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Commuters facing Greater Anglia travel chaos for another day

Greater Anglia have announced another consecutive day of severe disruption Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boost for business but communities ‘stressed and depressed’ - what could Hinkley mean for Sizewell C?

Work is underway at Hinkley Point C in Somerset Picture: EDF ENERGY

Time to cast your vote: How election day – and night – could unfold

Will there be drama at the General Election count at Ipswich Corn Exchange? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Fire crews called to supermarket after burning smell reported

Customers were not allowed in Morrisons while firefighters investigated the smell of burning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Scrapyard workers who found £20k cash in a safe give it all away to charity

The money found in the safe, some of which was no longer legal tender, will be donated to chairty once it has been exchanged Picture: NIGEL SLINN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists