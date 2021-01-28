'Severe flooding' reported as wet weather set to continue

Published: 6:01 PM January 28, 2021

The main road through Coddenham has been closed due to "severe flooding" as forecasters predict further rainfall. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wet weather and flooding disrupted travel across the county flood warnings were issued and roads were closed.

The Met Office issued alerts for the Thorpeness Hundred, Deben, Lark, Gipping, Colne and upper Stour, with minor flooding possible on low-level roads.

Kayakers could be seen making use of flooded fields in Onehouse, near Stowmarket, where locals reported the water was the highest it has ever been.

Flooding in Onehouse, where locals said the water was the highest it has ever been. - Credit: ARCHANT

Suffolk Highways announced it was forced to close the main through road through Coddenham due to "severe flooding".

Spring Lane in Coddenham is completely flooded and has been closed as a result. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A diversion was in effect as an emergency closure was put in place along Lower Road and Spring Lane following the downpour.

Flooding was also reported in Beyton, west Suffolk.

Beyton resident Roger Wyartt, said this flooding is the worst he has ever seen in his 40-plus years in the village.

"It's pretty inconvenient," he said. "It's not unknown for it to flood here, but this is the worst I've ever seen it.

"This is not the first time we've had it this year either, but there are occasionally years when we don't get flooding at all."

Mr Wyartt said the flooding in his area was caused by a stream through the village green and was made worse by inadequate drainage after pipes were blocked with debris.

Flooding down Thurston Road in Beyton. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

More flooding could be ahead, as forecasters say Friday is set to be wet and windy followed by a chance of snow on Saturday. The wet weather is expected to continue into next week.