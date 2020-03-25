Woman escapes attempted sexual assault during evening jog

The victim was running down a road near Gas House Drove in Brandon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman was the victim of an attempted sexual assault while out on an evening run in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened at approximately 7.15pm last night, Tuesday March 24, when the woman in her 40s was running through Brandon.

The victim was in a road leading to Gas House Drove when she was approached by a young male who tried to sexually assault her.

The woman managed to get away from him and then the suspect ran off down a nearby alleyway.

The man is described as 5ft 5ins tall and of a slim build.

He was wearing black clothing.

The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers and detectives have been undertaking initial inquiries into the incident.

Anyone who may have heard anything or anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/17920/20