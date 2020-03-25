E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman escapes attempted sexual assault during evening jog

PUBLISHED: 16:01 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 25 March 2020

The victim was running down a road near Gas House Drove in Brandon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The victim was running down a road near Gas House Drove in Brandon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A woman was the victim of an attempted sexual assault while out on an evening run in Suffolk.

The incident happened at approximately 7.15pm last night, Tuesday March 24, when the woman in her 40s was running through Brandon.

The victim was in a road leading to Gas House Drove when she was approached by a young male who tried to sexually assault her.

The woman managed to get away from him and then the suspect ran off down a nearby alleyway.

The man is described as 5ft 5ins tall and of a slim build.

He was wearing black clothing.

The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers and detectives have been undertaking initial inquiries into the incident.

Anyone who may have heard anything or anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/17920/20

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Which shops in Suffolk have closed this weekend due to the coronavirus impact?

John Lewis in Ipswich will close their doors temporarily after business on Monday - Waitrose shops will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Death crash trucker’s ‘mindless’ behaviour exposed by dashcam

Police released footage from the dashcam of Caraza’s vehicle immediately prior to the collision and the external camera afterwards Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Woman escapes attempted sexual assault during evening jog

The victim was running down a road near Gas House Drove in Brandon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Grower hopes eastern Europeans laid off from other sectors may help to plug UK-wide hole in seasonal farm workforce

Seasonal workers hand weeding carrots at James Foskett Farms at Bromeswell, near Woodbridge Picture: JAMES FOSKETT

NHS manager sends positive message as he praises staff during coronavirus crisis

An NHS manager from Suffolk has praised staff in the healthcare service as he called on the public to heed government guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus Picture: PETER BYRNE/PA WIRE
Drive 24