Woman stroked by stranger in Ipswich prompting sexual assault investigation

PUBLISHED: 17:08 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 25 June 2020

A woman was stroked on the backside while cycling though a busy street in Ipswich town centre - prompting a sexual assault investigation.

Police are now appealing for witnesses of the incident which took place on Upper Brook Street in the Suffolk town centre, yesterday, June 24, at approximately 11:30am.

A woman was cycling slowly down the street when a male pedestrian put his hand out and stroked her backside as she went past him.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a man in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation to be questioned and has now been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact police quoting reference 35032/20 by calling 101 or by visiting their website.

