Airman shot down over France in emotional reunion

26 June, 2019 - 20:01
Sgt Len Manning, right, with fellow veteran Ivan Potter at the Project Propeller event. Picture: VICTORIA PANTON BACON

Sgt Len Manning, right, with fellow veteran Ivan Potter at the Project Propeller event. Picture: VICTORIA PANTON BACON

Archant

A Suffolk veteran shot down over France in the Second World War had an emotional reunion with members of his Lancaster Bomber crew.

Sgt Len Manning was one of seven crew members onboard the aircraft shot down over France in July 1944.

Only one of three men to survive the tragedy, he was sheltered by the French resistance and rescued a couple of months later by Americans, who flew him home.

Sgt Manning was one of 100 RAF veterans from the 1939-45 conflict at Coventry Airport for the annual Project Propeller gathering, where private pilots fly them in for a reunion with their former colleagues as a thank you for the years of war time service.

Graham Cowie, one of the organisers of the event, said: "It's an honour and a privilege to have them as our guests and thank them in this way for all they achieved in the dark days of the Second World War.

"When I see a veteran's face light up as a Lancaster or a Spitfire or a Hurricane, that we have arranged for them, roars overhead in salute, it makes all our efforts worthwhile."

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

