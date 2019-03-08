Two barns and two vehicles ablaze at farm near Bungay

An area of Shadow Barn Lane near Bungay. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Fire fighters are currently tackling a blaze at a farm near Bungay where two barns and two cars are on fire.

The fire service were called shortly after 8pm today to reports of a fire at Shadow Barn Farm in Shadow Barn Lane.

The derelict barn, which is 30 metres by 10 metres, was well alight when fire fighters arrived and the blaze has now spread to a neighbouring building.

The second barn which is much bigger, measuring 80 meters by 10 meters, is now also on fire.

Two cars that are inside the second building are also involved in the fire.

Three fire engines from Bungay, Beccles and Halesworth are at the scene of the ongoing incident and fire fighters are using hoses to try and control the blaze.