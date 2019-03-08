Partly Cloudy

Measure for measure - Shakespeare on the bill at ale festival

PUBLISHED: 18:01 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 14 July 2019

Actors and locals work together to stage the Shakespeare play Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Actors and locals work together to stage the Shakespeare play Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Archant

Drinkers enjoyed a pint and play at a Suffolk brewery's annual beer and theatre festival.

This year's production of Twelfth Night at the Star Wing brewery ShakesBeer festival Picture: ELLA WILKINSONThis year's production of Twelfth Night at the Star Wing brewery ShakesBeer festival Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The ShakesBeer Festival returned for a second year to the Star Wing Brewery in Redgrave, Suffolk.

From July 11 to 14, craft ale enthusiasts could sample performances of the Bard's Twelfth Night along with more than 20 ales local to East Anglia and beyond including Star Wing's own six core craft ales brewed just yards away.

Star Wing director Mark Duxon said on Sunday: "It's been fantastic. You never know with the weather but on Saturday we were packed, which was great to see."

More than 20 ales were available for sampling at the festival Picture: ELLA WILKINSONMore than 20 ales were available for sampling at the festival Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Mark said the brewery was working with Suffolk Cinema Network to start screening films in and outdoors as part of a plan to make community arts a regular feature at the brewery.

"We are in the middle of rural Suffolk and off the beaten track a bit so we want to create something for people to come to."

