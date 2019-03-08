Measure for measure - Shakespeare on the bill at ale festival
PUBLISHED: 18:01 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 14 July 2019
Drinkers enjoyed a pint and play at a Suffolk brewery's annual beer and theatre festival.
The ShakesBeer Festival returned for a second year to the Star Wing Brewery in Redgrave, Suffolk.
From July 11 to 14, craft ale enthusiasts could sample performances of the Bard's Twelfth Night along with more than 20 ales local to East Anglia and beyond including Star Wing's own six core craft ales brewed just yards away.
Star Wing director Mark Duxon said on Sunday: "It's been fantastic. You never know with the weather but on Saturday we were packed, which was great to see."
Mark said the brewery was working with Suffolk Cinema Network to start screening films in and outdoors as part of a plan to make community arts a regular feature at the brewery.
"We are in the middle of rural Suffolk and off the beaten track a bit so we want to create something for people to come to."