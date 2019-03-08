Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Case of man accused of raping 15-year-old girl adjourned

PUBLISHED: 18:33 16 April 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man accused of attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl in Bury St Edmunds last month has had his case adjourned to allow him to be legally represented.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (April 16) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Shakibul Hussain, 38, of St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds.

Judge John Devaux told Hussain through an interpreter that as an order for legal representation order wasn't in place he wouldn't be asked to enter a plea to the charge until a later date.

The case was adjourned until June 5 for a further hearing and a provisional date for a three to four day trial was fixed for July 29.

Hussain, who is also charged with causing or inciting the girl to engage in sexual activity, was remanded in custody.

The alleged rape took place in the early hours of Saturday, March 9.

A 15-year-old girl was waiting on Risbygate Street in the town shortly after midnight when she was allegedly approached by a man who suggested that she go with him to a nightclub.

The girl agreed and walked with the man across the Lower Baxter Street car park where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Most Read

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Sky high burgers, liquid nitrogen frozen raspberries and ‘candy shop’ waffles on menu at cool new restaurant

ICE/Infusions Cookery School has opened a new restaurant/cafe on Rougham industrial estate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Sky high burgers, liquid nitrogen frozen raspberries and ‘candy shop’ waffles on menu at cool new restaurant

ICE/Infusions Cookery School has opened a new restaurant/cafe on Rougham industrial estate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

More Suffolk parents miss out on their first choice primary school

Primary school places have been announced in Suffolk and Essex. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Gaming lounge plan for former town centre discount shop

The former Thing-Me-Bobs in Sudbury which could becoming a gaming lounge. Picture: QD GROUP

Tenacious, kind, and a man who helped change things for the better

Headmaster Derek Robson and the Duke of Gloucester tour Culford School Picture: ARCHANT

Case of man accused of raping 15-year-old girl adjourned

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists