Case of man accused of raping 15-year-old girl adjourned

A man accused of attempting to rape a 15-year-old girl in Bury St Edmunds last month has had his case adjourned to allow him to be legally represented.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (April 16) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Shakibul Hussain, 38, of St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds.

Judge John Devaux told Hussain through an interpreter that as an order for legal representation order wasn't in place he wouldn't be asked to enter a plea to the charge until a later date.

The case was adjourned until June 5 for a further hearing and a provisional date for a three to four day trial was fixed for July 29.

Hussain, who is also charged with causing or inciting the girl to engage in sexual activity, was remanded in custody.

The alleged rape took place in the early hours of Saturday, March 9.

A 15-year-old girl was waiting on Risbygate Street in the town shortly after midnight when she was allegedly approached by a man who suggested that she go with him to a nightclub.

The girl agreed and walked with the man across the Lower Baxter Street car park where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.